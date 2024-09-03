Omni Network Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Omni Network has a market cap of $86.18 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni Network has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni Network token can now be bought for about $6.68 or 0.00011573 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network’s launch date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,904,057 tokens. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,150,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 6.97836564 USD and is up 7.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $8,523,314.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

