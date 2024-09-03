ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.46.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.71. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.61.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

