Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) were down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.20 and last traded at $70.30. Approximately 3,906,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 6,876,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.61.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average is $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Onsemi by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 321,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $697,276,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Onsemi by 18.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,088,000 after buying an additional 665,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Onsemi by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,070,000 after acquiring an additional 42,117 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.