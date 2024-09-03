Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Short Interest Update

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $33,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Price Performance

LPRO opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.88 million, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.12. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Open Lending had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

