Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,835 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Oracle worth $455,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $141.29 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.73.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

