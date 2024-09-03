Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Up 10.4 %

Oragenics stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.50. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.74.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Oragenics as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

