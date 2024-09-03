Ordinals 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $183.19 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $653.70 million and $183.19 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for approximately $31.13 or 0.00053736 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ordinals has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 32.31752876 USD and is up 22.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $208,176,362.61 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

