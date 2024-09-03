Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 1,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Oregon Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81.

Oregon Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

