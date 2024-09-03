Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.60. 2,453,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,443,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

