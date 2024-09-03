Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.85. 4,258,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,926,850. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

