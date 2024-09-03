Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,808 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,508. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $58.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.