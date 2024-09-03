Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. United Airlines makes up 1.9% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in United Airlines by 59.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Redburn Atlantic raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.68.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $43.90. 2,099,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,596,209. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $56.17.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

