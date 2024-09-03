Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WES. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 29,637 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.82. 445,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.88. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $42.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

