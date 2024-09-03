Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,003,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 234,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.66. The company had a trading volume of 71,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $210.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.