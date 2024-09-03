PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $463.0 million-$467.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.7 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.67-0.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of PD traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,936. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $658,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,579 shares in the company, valued at $21,566,809.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $658,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,566,809.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,244 shares of company stock worth $2,316,980. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

