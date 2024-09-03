PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.160-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.5 million-$117.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.3 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.670-0.720 EPS.

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. 2,455,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $658,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,566,809.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $658,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,566,809.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $248,092.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,175,198.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,244 shares of company stock worth $2,316,980. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

