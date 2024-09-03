PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.5-117.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.44 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.67-0.72 EPS.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.64.

PD traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,443. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $376,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,010,861 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,197.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $248,092.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,198.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $376,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,010,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,308,197.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,980. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

