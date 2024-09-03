Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $23.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $24,352,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 11,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $366,779.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,370,414.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 714,648 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,539. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after acquiring an additional 277,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,871,000 after acquiring an additional 167,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,548 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR stock opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 262.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

