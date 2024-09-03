PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Tops $0.0683 on Top Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $17.78 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,256,872 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

