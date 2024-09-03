PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.76 Million

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One PeiPei (ETH) token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PeiPei (ETH) has a total market capitalization of $43.80 million and $2.76 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PeiPei (ETH) has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PeiPei (ETH) Token Profile

PeiPei (ETH)’s launch date was June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,156,343,662,800 tokens. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20. The official website for PeiPei (ETH) is peipeicoin.vip.

PeiPei (ETH) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 411,156,343,662,799.7 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000012 USD and is up 5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,978,527.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeiPei (ETH) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeiPei (ETH) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeiPei (ETH) using one of the exchanges listed above.

