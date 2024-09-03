Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pengana Capital Group’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

Pengana Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

About Pengana Capital Group

Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.

