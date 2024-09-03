Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director Sells $29,020.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $29,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.89. 19,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.58. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $32.37.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.94 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 25.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

