Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $596,480.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $596,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,987 shares in the company, valued at $12,152,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.50. 1,040,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,663. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.45. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 79.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,208 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $6,843,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,251,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $1,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFGC

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.