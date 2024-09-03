PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Raised to $26.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Get PG&E alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG&E

PG&E Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.94. 13,596,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,973,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. PG&E has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.06.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.