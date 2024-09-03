Philcoin (PHL) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Philcoin (PHL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and $26.87 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Philcoin has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)”

Philcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

