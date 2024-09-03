Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 214,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 68.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BOND traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $93.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,453. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $94.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.37. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

