Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 11,102,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 39,236,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,153,000 after acquiring an additional 999,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $97,800,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Plug Power by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,989,000 after buying an additional 1,105,813 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Plug Power by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,422,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 923,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

