Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.59

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$41.59 and last traded at C$41.57, with a volume of 195483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.28.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.67.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$9.91 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.6693002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.