PPL (NYSE:PPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.18

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.18 and last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 526586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

PPL Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,890,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,339 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 7.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 726.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 541,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after buying an additional 475,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

