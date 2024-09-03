Princeton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises approximately 2.0% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,245,452,000 after purchasing an additional 105,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,316,000 after buying an additional 156,627 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,011 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $335,777,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $275.13 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.