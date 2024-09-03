Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $278,727,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Entegris by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,988,000 after purchasing an additional 916,420 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Entegris by 1,626.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,822,000 after buying an additional 333,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 520.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after buying an additional 251,938 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG opened at $115.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,044 shares of company stock worth $8,078,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.