Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Iron Mountain by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,252,000 after buying an additional 34,773 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $995,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 210,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE IRM opened at $113.26 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 171.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average of $87.41.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,759 shares of company stock valued at $7,588,339 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

