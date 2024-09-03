Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $874,748,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,072,660.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,164 shares of company stock worth $23,760,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.48. 2,189,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,607,143. The company has a market capitalization of $243.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.