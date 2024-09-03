Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Invests $2.83 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,855 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,281,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,475,447. The firm has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.