Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,632 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock traded down $12.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.94. 25,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,841. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.89 and a 200-day moving average of $161.44. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $240.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 54.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $667,009.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 4,548 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $667,009.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,123 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $157,276.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,252.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,460 shares of company stock valued at $12,338,700. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOV has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

