Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $18,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,229 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 182,067.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prologis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,621,000 after buying an additional 365,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,997,000 after buying an additional 123,902 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,992,000 after acquiring an additional 175,276 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.12.

Prologis Trading Up 2.0 %

PLD opened at $127.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

