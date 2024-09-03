PropertyGuru Group (PGRU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

PGRU opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. PropertyGuru Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.