Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,986,000 after acquiring an additional 417,338 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Prothena by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,270,000 after buying an additional 452,455 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 42.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,560,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,198,000 after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,873,000 after purchasing an additional 54,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,001,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTA opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. Prothena has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $56.27.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $2.23. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $132.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3184.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

