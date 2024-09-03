pufETH (PUFETH) Price Tops $2,466.62

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, pufETH has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. pufETH has a market capitalization of $367.15 million and $591,094.95 worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pufETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,466.62 or 0.04261542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About pufETH

pufETH’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 509,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 509,489.63191692. The last known price of pufETH is 2,547.53592543 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5,740,935.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

