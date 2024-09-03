Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.07 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

