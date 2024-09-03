Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 44,032 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 39,265 shares.The stock last traded at $32.65 and had previously closed at $33.09.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $534.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,468,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,442 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 108.70% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $419,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

