Qtum (QTUM) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $229.43 million and $25.20 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.18 or 0.00003770 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,449.50 or 0.04238199 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00037510 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,301,318 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

