Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:QRI)

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.