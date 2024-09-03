Quanex Building Products Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Quanex Building Products has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.
Quanex Building Products Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NX traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.64. 435,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,954. The company has a market cap of $848.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.
Quanex Building Products Company Profile
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.
