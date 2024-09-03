Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for about 2.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned about 0.08% of Quanta Services worth $30,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $9.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.27. 98,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,737. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.33.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

