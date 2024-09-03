Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Radio Caca has a market cap of $49.26 million and $2.81 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001425 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002098 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,911,671,769 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

