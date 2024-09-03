Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Ramsay Health Care’s previous final dividend of $0.25.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.95.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

About Ramsay Health Care

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.