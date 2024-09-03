Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Ramsay Health Care’s previous final dividend of $0.25.
Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.95.
About Ramsay Health Care
