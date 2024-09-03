Raymond James Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $120.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.55.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $82.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,491,000 after buying an additional 2,113,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dollar General by 11.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,141,000 after buying an additional 2,031,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,629,000 after buying an additional 133,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,150,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.