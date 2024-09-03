Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 3rd (ABF, ACHR, ADUS, AHT, AZN, BA, BBIO, BITF, BTDR, CASY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 3rd:
Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 6,150 ($80.87) target price on the stock.
AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a £110 ($144.64) target price on the stock.
Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $119.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $185.00.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.
Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $410.00 target price on the stock.
Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Craneware (LON:CRW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 2,700 ($35.50) price target on the stock.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.
Man Group (LON:EMG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on the stock.
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.
GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,850 ($24.33) price target on the stock.
Hays (LON:HAS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.51) target price on the stock.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock.
Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.
IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $215.00 price target on the stock.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.
Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock.
Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 455 ($5.98) price target on the stock.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.
Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock.
Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.
Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.15) target price on the stock.
Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 282 ($3.71) target price on the stock.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.
Quilter (LON:QLT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on the stock.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 555 ($7.30) price target on the stock.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 640 ($8.42) price target on the stock.
Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock.
Schroders (LON:SDR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $190.00.
Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.
St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
STV Group (LON:STVG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $308.00 target price on the stock.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Titon (LON:TON) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $245.00 price target on the stock.
Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 182 ($2.39) target price on the stock.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.
VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 440 ($5.79) target price on the stock.
Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 91 ($1.20) target price on the stock.
TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $138.00 price target on the stock.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.