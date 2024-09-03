Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 3rd (ABF, ACHR, ADUS, AHT, AZN, BA, BBIO, BITF, BTDR, CASY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 3rd:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Get Associated British Foods plc alerts:

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $141.00 target price on the stock.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 6,150 ($80.87) target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a £110 ($144.64) target price on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $119.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $185.00.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $410.00 target price on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Craneware (LON:CRW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 2,700 ($35.50) price target on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on the stock.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,850 ($24.33) price target on the stock.

Hays (LON:HAS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.51) target price on the stock.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock.

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 455 ($5.98) price target on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.15) target price on the stock.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 282 ($3.71) target price on the stock.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 555 ($7.30) price target on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 640 ($8.42) price target on the stock.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $190.00.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $308.00 target price on the stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Titon (LON:TON) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 182 ($2.39) target price on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 440 ($5.79) target price on the stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 91 ($1.20) target price on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.