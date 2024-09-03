Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 3rd (ABF, ACHR, ADUS, AHT, AZN, BA, BBIO, BITF, BTDR, CASY)

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 3rd:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $141.00 target price on the stock.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 6,150 ($80.87) target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a £110 ($144.64) target price on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $119.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $185.00.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $410.00 target price on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Craneware (LON:CRW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 2,700 ($35.50) price target on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on the stock.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,850 ($24.33) price target on the stock.

Hays (LON:HAS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.51) target price on the stock.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock.

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 455 ($5.98) price target on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.15) target price on the stock.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 282 ($3.71) target price on the stock.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 555 ($7.30) price target on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 640 ($8.42) price target on the stock.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $190.00.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $308.00 target price on the stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Titon (LON:TON) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 182 ($2.39) target price on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 440 ($5.79) target price on the stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 91 ($1.20) target price on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

