Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,803,000 after purchasing an additional 942,640 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $518.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $504.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.89. The stock has a market cap of $469.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

